Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,021 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $610,247,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $223,405,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,855,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after acquiring an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.26. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.