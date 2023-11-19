Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 58,678 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,087,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 441,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,940,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

