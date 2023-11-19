Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $907,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,123,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $347.83 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

