Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.60 and a 12-month high of $161.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.