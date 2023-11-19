Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $139.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

