Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.42 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,429 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $70.43.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

