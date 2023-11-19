Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

