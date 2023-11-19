Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $4.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sagicor Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Sagicor Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.