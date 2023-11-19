Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Stelco Stock Performance

TSE:STLC traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 597,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.97. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

