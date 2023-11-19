Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,905 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $43,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 309,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,936,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.