Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 287,444 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,444 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $56,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

