Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE WDI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. 179,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,526. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
Insider Transactions at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.