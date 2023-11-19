Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WDI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. 179,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,526. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund ( NYSE:WDI Free Report ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

