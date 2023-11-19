Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PFO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,714. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

