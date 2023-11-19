Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $49,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,447,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.