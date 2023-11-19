Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $54,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,454,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,233,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $384,711,000 after acquiring an additional 593,817 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,370,000 after acquiring an additional 645,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 158,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

RCI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 566,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,177. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

