iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVD stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.31. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.48.

