Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $44,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

