GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GHL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,358. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.