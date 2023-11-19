Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 59,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,893,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748,654. The company has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

