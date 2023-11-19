GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $66,000 in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 230,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock remained flat at $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,450. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

