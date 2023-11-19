GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.33% of Mars Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,172,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,856. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

