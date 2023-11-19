7,517 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 32.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 889,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.18%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

