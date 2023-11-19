Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,292,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $48,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $30,521,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $25,015,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $18,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $38.62. 1,068,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

