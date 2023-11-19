Gabelli Funds LLC Has $52.49 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $52,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE IEX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.01. 328,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

