34,030 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

TT stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

