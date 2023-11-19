GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $254,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 494,701 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

