Carlson Capital L P Trims Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 95,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,668. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 782,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

