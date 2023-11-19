Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 800 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Medifast were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Medifast by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $724.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

