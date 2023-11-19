24,000 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,997 shares of company stock worth $3,456,514. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 1,703,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

