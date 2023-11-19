TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Lessened by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.27.

NYSE:BLD traded up $5.71 on Friday, hitting $296.48. 278,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,246. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $145.08 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.05.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

