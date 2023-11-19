Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. 9,185,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,625. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

