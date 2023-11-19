GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $557,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 743,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 255,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 215.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 722,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,568,000 after purchasing an additional 493,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 97.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after buying an additional 326,742 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.75. 244,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

