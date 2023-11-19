Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,827. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $36.30.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.