Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DEO traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

