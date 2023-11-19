Carlson Capital L P Sells 120,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.31% of Cue Biopharma worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 241,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,567. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

