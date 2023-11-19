Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Reduced by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,800 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,935. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

