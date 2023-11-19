Carlson Capital L P Invests $272,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.6 %

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 447,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

