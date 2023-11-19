Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 32,501 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.23% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.02. 60,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,838. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

