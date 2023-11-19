GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 67,700 Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.73% of Horizon Space Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $767,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Horizon Space Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,911. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.