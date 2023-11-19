GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.50% of PFSweb worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in PFSweb by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PFSweb by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PFSweb by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PFSweb in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFSweb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFSW remained flat at $7.49 during midday trading on Friday. 115,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

