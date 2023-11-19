Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,021 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSM opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

