Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IFRA opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

