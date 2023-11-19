Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 228.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

