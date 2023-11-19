Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,619,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

Clorox stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

