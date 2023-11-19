CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

