Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 231 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

