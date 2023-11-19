Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 6,918 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.54. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

