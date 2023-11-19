Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $218,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

ADM opened at $73.96 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

