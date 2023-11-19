Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

