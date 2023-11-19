Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore boosted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

